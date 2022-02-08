Esta es la lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2022

Tiempo aproximado de lectura: 2 minutos
Hoy ocho de febrero de 2022, la Academia de Hollywood anunció la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022, que se realizarán el próximo 27 de marzo.
Mejor película
- Belfast-Kenneth Branagh
- Coda-Philippe Rousselet
- Don’t Look Up-Adam McKay
- Drive My Car-Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Dune-Denis Villeneuve
- King Richard-Tim White
- Licorice Pizza-Paul Thomas Anderson
- Nightmare Alley-Guillermo del Toro
- The Power of the Dog-Jane Campion
- West Side Story-Steven Spielberg
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No time to Die
- Shag-chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
- Spider-man: No way home
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain- Los ojos de Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman-La hija oscura
- Penélope Cruz-Madres paralelas
- Nicole Kidman-Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart-Spencer
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh-Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi-Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson-Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion-El poder del perro
- Steven Spielberg-Amor sin barreras
Mejor actor
- Javier Barden
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Andrew Garfield
- Will Smith
- Denzel Washington
Mejor película internacional
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Fotografía
- Nightmare Alley
- Dune
- El poder del perro
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor canción original
- Be Alive-Beyoncé
- Dos Oruguitas-Sebastián Yatra
- Down to Joy-Van Morrison
- No time to die-Billie Eilish
- Somehow you do-Diane Warren
Mejor película animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the machines
- Raya y el último dragón
Mejor maquillaje y vestuario
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Trammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Nightmare Alley
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Nightmare Alley
- El poder del perro
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
- Dune
Mejor montaje
- Don’t Loop Up
- Dune
- El poder del perro
- King Richard
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur-Coda
- Jesse Plemons- El poder del perro
- JK Simmons-Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee-El poder del perro
Mejor corto live-action
- Ala Kachuu-Take and run
- The Driss
- The Long Goodney
- On my Mind
- Please Hold
Mejor corto animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- BoxBallet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor guion original
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
- Coda
- Drive my car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- El poder del perro
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West SideStory
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley-La hija oscura
- Ariana DeBose-West Side Story
- Judi Dench-Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst-El poder del perro
- Aunjanue Ellis-Rey Richard: una familia ganadora
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parellel Mothers
- El poder del perro
Mejor sonido
- Dune
- Belfast
- No time to die
- El poder del perro
- West Side Story
Con información de: noticieros.televisa.com