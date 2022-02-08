Esta es la lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2022

Entre las cintas nominadas a Mejor Película se encuentra "Nightmare Alley", del mexicano Guillermo del Toro

0
7
Tiempo aproximado de lectura: 2 minutos

Hoy ocho de febrero de 2022, la Academia de Hollywood anunció la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022, que se realizarán el próximo 27 de marzo.

Mejor película

  • Belfast-Kenneth Branagh
  • Coda-Philippe Rousselet
  • Don’t Look Up-Adam McKay
  • Drive My Car-Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • Dune-Denis Villeneuve
  • King Richard-Tim White
  • Licorice Pizza-Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Nightmare Alley-Guillermo del Toro
  • The Power of the Dog-Jane Campion
  • West Side Story-Steven Spielberg

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No time to Die
  • Shag-chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
  • Spider-man: No way home

Mejor actriz

  • Jessica Chastain- Los ojos de Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman-La hija oscura
  • Penélope Cruz-Madres paralelas
  • Nicole Kidman-Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart-Spencer

Mejor director

  • Kenneth Branagh-Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi-Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson-Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion-El poder del perro
  • Steven Spielberg-Amor sin barreras

Mejor actor

  • Javier Barden
  • Benedict Cumberbatch
  • Andrew Garfield
  • Will Smith
  • Denzel Washington

Mejor película internacional

  • Drive My Car
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person in the World

Mejor Fotografía

  • Nightmare Alley
  • Dune
  • El poder del perro
  • Macbeth
  • West Side Story

 

Mejor canción original

  • Be Alive-Beyoncé
  • Dos Oruguitas-Sebastián Yatra
  • Down to Joy-Van Morrison
  • No time to die-Billie Eilish
  • Somehow you do-Diane Warren

Mejor película animada

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs the machines
  • Raya y el último dragón

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Trammy Faye
  • House of Gucci
  • Nightmare Alley

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Nightmare Alley
  • El poder del perro
  • Macbeth
  • West Side Story
  • Dune

Mejor montaje

  • Don’t Loop Up
  • Dune
  • El poder del perro
  • King Richard
  • Tick, Tick…Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur-Coda
  • Jesse Plemons- El poder del perro
  • JK Simmons-Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee-El poder del perro

Mejor corto live-action

  • Ala Kachuu-Take and run
  • The Driss
  • The Long Goodney
  • On my Mind
  • Please Hold

Mejor corto animado

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • BoxBallet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Mejor guion original

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Coda
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • El poder del perro

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West SideStory

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Jessie Buckley-La hija oscura
  • Ariana DeBose-West Side Story
  • Judi Dench-Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst-El poder del perro
  • Aunjanue Ellis-Rey Richard: una familia ganadora

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parellel Mothers
  • El poder del perro

Mejor sonido

  • Dune
  • Belfast
  • No time to die
  • El poder del perro
  • West Side Story

 

Con información de: noticieros.televisa.com

 