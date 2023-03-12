Migrantes intentan cruzar por la fuerza el Puente Internacional de El Paso

Tiempo aproximado de lectura: < 1 minuto

Cientos de migrantes intentaron cruzar este domingo por la fuerza hacia Estados Unidos por el Puente Internacional de El Paso, Texas.

Videos en redes sociales muestran el momento en que los indocumentados intentaron pasar de manera masiva por el Puente Internacional. Ante estos intentos, se emplearon tácticas de control de multitudes.

Otros migrantes intentaron cruzar por el río.

Hasta el momento, las autoridades no han emitido algún comunicado al respecto.

 

Con información de: lopezdoriga.com