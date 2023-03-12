Migrantes intentan cruzar por la fuerza el Puente Internacional de El Paso

Tiempo aproximado de lectura: < 1 minuto

Cientos de migrantes intentaron cruzar este domingo por la fuerza hacia Estados Unidos por el Puente Internacional de El Paso, Texas.

Videos en redes sociales muestran el momento en que los indocumentados intentaron pasar de manera masiva por el Puente Internacional. Ante estos intentos, se emplearon tácticas de control de multitudes.

Otros migrantes intentaron cruzar por el río.

Hasta el momento, las autoridades no han emitido algún comunicado al respecto.

BREAKING: Our contact in Juarez, MX tells us a massive group of at least 1,000 migrants just attempted to rush a port of entry in El Paso in an effort to get into the United States. Video shows them pushing past the Mexican side of Paso Del Norte bridge. Awaiting CBP comment. pic.twitter.com/lxriIB3TSm

Another video from our contact. We’re told some crowd control measures were used (unclear which side of border), and a chunk of the group was repelled, and is now gathering at another smaller bridge, while some are trying to cross in the river. Waiting for more details from CBP. pic.twitter.com/PEFeHlF4KH

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 12, 2023