Influencer muere tras luchar 5 años contra el cáncer

Spoiler alert! I HAVE A PLAN!!! Sooooo I have been rubbish on here! The past 5 weeks have been a real test, Pneumonia, Progressions & LOTS OF PAIN! In a nutshell, that cancer is growing, RAPID! Lots has had to change but we move forward with a plan & a smile!radiotheraphy is up next, then a nee chemo, it’s going to be a ride, in more ways than one (bad joke!) coming with me? #cancerprogression #wheelchair #livingwithmets #secondarybreastcancer

