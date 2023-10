Familia se despide de su perrito con emotivo paseo por la playa

Today is your last day on earth Walter. I know my dad is waiting for you at the end of the #rainbowbridge 🌈🐾 i love you with my entire heart and soul. #dogsoftiktok #beagles #dogmom #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #florida #fridaythe13th #mylove #doglove

♬ Stuff We Did (From «Up») – Mark Northam