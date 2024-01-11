Agencias.-
Las populares películas “Barbie” y “Oppenheimer” vuelven a ser las cintas favoritas para una nueva entrega de premios, en esta ocasión para los SAG Awards 2024; estos reconocimientos son entregados por parte del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood.
Será el próximo 24 de febrero cuando el gremio disfrute de una noche mágica de premiación. “Barbie” empató en nominaciones con “Oppenheimer”. La primera en categorías como Mejor Elenco, Mejor actriz, Actor de reparto y Mejor elenco de Stunts; mientras el segundo destaca en Mejor Elenco, Mejor actor, Mejor Actriz de reparto y Mejor Actor de reparto.
Por otro lado, con tres nominaciones le siguen “Los Asesinos de la Luna” que empató con “American Fiction”; mientras que “El Color Púrpura” (una nueva versión del filme de 1985), “Maestro” (disponible en Netflix) y “Pobres Criaturas” (que está por llegar a cines del país) quedaron con dos menciones en total.
En el rubro televisivo “Succession” vuelve a causar sensación y se posiciona al frente con cinco nominaciones, en categorías como Mejor actuación de elenco en una serie dramática, Mejor actriz y tres en el rubro de Mejor actor. Detrás se encuentran “The Last of Us”, “The Bear” y “Ted Lasso”, mientras que “Beef” y “The Morning Show” tuvieron tres menciones.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS
CINE
MEJOR ELENCO
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
MEJOR ACTOR
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
MEJOR ELENCO DE STUNTS (DOBLES DE ACCIÓN)
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ELENCO – SERIE DE DRAMA
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ – SERIE DE DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Mejor Actor – Serie de Drama
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ELENCO – SERIE DE COMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ – SERIE DE COMEDIA
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
MEJOR ACTOR – SERIE DE COMEDIA
Bill Hader (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
MEJOR ACTRIZ – SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV
Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
Bel Powley (A Small Light)
Ali Wong (Beef)
MEJOR ACTOR – SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
Jon Hamm (Fargo)
David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)
Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
MEJOR ELENCO DE STUNTS (DOBLES DE ACCIÓN) – SERIE DE DRAMA O COMEDIA
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian