Agencias.-

Las populares películas “Barbie” y “Oppenheimer” vuelven a ser las cintas favoritas para una nueva entrega de premios, en esta ocasión para los SAG Awards 2024; estos reconocimientos son entregados por parte del Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood.

Será el próximo 24 de febrero cuando el gremio disfrute de una noche mágica de premiación. “Barbie” empató en nominaciones con “Oppenheimer”. La primera en categorías como Mejor Elenco, Mejor actriz, Actor de reparto y Mejor elenco de Stunts; mientras el segundo destaca en Mejor Elenco, Mejor actor, Mejor Actriz de reparto y Mejor Actor de reparto.

Por otro lado, con tres nominaciones le siguen “Los Asesinos de la Luna” que empató con “American Fiction”; mientras que “El Color Púrpura” (una nueva versión del filme de 1985), “Maestro” (disponible en Netflix) y “Pobres Criaturas” (que está por llegar a cines del país) quedaron con dos menciones en total.

En el rubro televisivo “Succession” vuelve a causar sensación y se posiciona al frente con cinco nominaciones, en categorías como Mejor actuación de elenco en una serie dramática, Mejor actriz y tres en el rubro de Mejor actor. Detrás se encuentran “The Last of Us”, “The Bear” y “Ted Lasso”, mientras que “Beef” y “The Morning Show” tuvieron tres menciones.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

CINE

MEJOR ELENCO

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

MEJOR ELENCO DE STUNTS (DOBLES DE ACCIÓN)

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ELENCO – SERIE DE DRAMA

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ – SERIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Mejor Actor – Serie de Drama

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ELENCO – SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ – SERIE DE COMEDIA

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

MEJOR ACTOR – SERIE DE COMEDIA

Bill Hader (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

MEJOR ACTRIZ – SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Ali Wong (Beef)

MEJOR ACTOR – SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)

Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

MEJOR ELENCO DE STUNTS (DOBLES DE ACCIÓN) – SERIE DE DRAMA O COMEDIA

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian