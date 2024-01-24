Agencias
Después de meses de espera y de varias ceremonias de premios, por fin se reveló la lista de nominados a los Oscar 2024.
Mucho antes del anuncio, películas como “Oppenheimer”, “Barbie” y “Killers of the Flower Moon” sonaban como las favoritas.
Sin embargo, la temporada de premios comenzó y las posibilidades fueron cambiando un poco, con películas como “Poor Things”, con Emma Stone, y la francesa “Anatomy of a Fall” coronándose como las grandes favoritas.
Pero los miembros de la Academia son quienes tienen la última palabra y, aunque los premios anteriores, como los Golden Globes, los BAFTA y los Critic’s Choice Awards se pueden tomar como una especie de predicción, a veces nos llevamos algunas sorpresas interesantes.
Este año, entre los proyectos que dominan las nominaciones sí encontramos a “Oppenheimer” y “Barbie”, pero también otras grandes películas que sin duda merecen el reconocimiento, y entre ellos podrían estar los grandes ganadores de la noche. Aquí te dejamos a todos los nominados.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killer of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Tghings
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
MEJOR ACTOR
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Killers of the Flower Moon
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Annette Benning – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carrey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo -Poor Things
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrara – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor things
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MEJOR CANCIÓN
The Fire Inside – Flamin Hot
Im Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the flower Moon
What Was I Made For – Barbie
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things