Agencias

Después de meses de espera y de varias ceremonias de premios, por fin se reveló la lista de nominados a los Oscar 2024.

Mucho antes del anuncio, películas como “Oppenheimer”, “Barbie” y “Killers of the Flower Moon” sonaban como las favoritas.

Sin embargo, la temporada de premios comenzó y las posibilidades fueron cambiando un poco, con películas como “Poor Things”, con Emma Stone, y la francesa “Anatomy of a Fall” coronándose como las grandes favoritas.

Pero los miembros de la Academia son quienes tienen la última palabra y, aunque los premios anteriores, como los Golden Globes, los BAFTA y los Critic’s Choice Awards se pueden tomar como una especie de predicción, a veces nos llevamos algunas sorpresas interesantes.

Este año, entre los proyectos que dominan las nominaciones sí encontramos a “Oppenheimer” y “Barbie”, pero también otras grandes películas que sin duda merecen el reconocimiento, y entre ellos podrían estar los grandes ganadores de la noche. Aquí te dejamos a todos los nominados.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killer of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Tghings

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Killers of the Flower Moon

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Benning – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carrey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo -Poor Things

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrara – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor things

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR CANCIÓN

The Fire Inside – Flamin Hot

Im Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the flower Moon

What Was I Made For – Barbie

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things