LOS ÁNGELES, julio 19, (Agencias)

La serie “Shōgun” fue nominada en 25 categorías para la 76 edición de los premios Emmy, que reconocen lo mejor de las producciones televisivas y de streaming; se convirtió así en la producción con mayor número de nominaciones, seguida de “The Bear”, con 23.

Le siguen “Only Murders in the Building” y “True Detective”, con 21 y 19 nominaciones, respectivamente, así se anunció el miércoles por parte de la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos. La ceremonia de premiación se transmitirá el 15 de septiembre, y en México podrán verse por TNT o Max.

“Shōgun” está basada en la novela de James Clavell, y ambientada en el Japón del año 1600, en los albores de una guerra civil que marcará un siglo. Según notas de producción, en la trama Lord Yoshii Toranaga lucha por su vida mientras sus enemigos en el Consejo de Regentes se unen contra él.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Serie Dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (El oso)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (El oso)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Serie Limitada o Antológica

Bebé reno (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Programa de Competencia de Realidad

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce (El oso)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)

Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Bebé reno)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)